    377th TSC 80th Anniversary

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2022

    Video by Maj. William Wratee 

    377th Theater Sustainment Command

    In 2022, the 377th Theater Sustainment Command celebrated its 80th anniversary. The unit was originally activated in July of 1942 at Fort Dix, New Jersey as the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 12th Port of Embarkation. Since then, the unit has evolved to become the U.S. Army Reserve's largest command and a leader in logistics and sustainment operations. The video is a snapshot of the command's past, more recent operations and where it's going.

    Date Taken: 12.03.2022
    Date Posted: 12.14.2022 09:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 868367
    VIRIN: 221203-A-NV360-005
    Filename: DOD_109372853
    Length: 00:05:19
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US 

    U.S. Army reserve
    Sustainment and Logistics
    377th TSC

