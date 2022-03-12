377th TSC 80th Anniversary

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In 2022, the 377th Theater Sustainment Command celebrated its 80th anniversary. The unit was originally activated in July of 1942 at Fort Dix, New Jersey as the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 12th Port of Embarkation. Since then, the unit has evolved to become the U.S. Army Reserve's largest command and a leader in logistics and sustainment operations. The video is a snapshot of the command's past, more recent operations and where it's going.