In 2022, the 377th Theater Sustainment Command celebrated its 80th anniversary. The unit was originally activated in July of 1942 at Fort Dix, New Jersey as the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 12th Port of Embarkation. Since then, the unit has evolved to become the U.S. Army Reserve's largest command and a leader in logistics and sustainment operations. The video is a snapshot of the command's past, more recent operations and where it's going.
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2022 09:52
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|868367
|VIRIN:
|221203-A-NV360-005
|Filename:
|DOD_109372853
|Length:
|00:05:19
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 377th TSC 80th Anniversary, by MAJ William Wratee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT