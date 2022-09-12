The 105th Airlift Wing and the 158th Fighter Wing Conduct Air Guard Wing-Level Exercise

Members of the 105th Airlift Wing took to the sky in a simulated high-threat environment, Dec. 9, 2022, at Stewart Air National Guard Base, Newburgh, New York. The 105th aircrew worked together to respond to these threats using accurate communication and evasive maneuvers, including tactical penetration descent and low-level flying over mountainous terrain.
|12.09.2022
|12.13.2022 17:07
|B-Roll
|868217
|221209-F-WA448-1001
|DOD_109371539
|00:09:40
|STEWART AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, NY, US
|2
|2
