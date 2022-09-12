Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The 105th Airlift Wing and the 158th Fighter Wing Conduct Air Guard Wing-Level Exercise

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    STEWART AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, NY, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Hotter 

    105th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the 105th Airlift Wing took to the sky in a simulated high-threat environment, Dec. 9, 2022, at Stewart Air National Guard Base, Newburgh, New York. The 105th aircrew worked together to respond to these threats using accurate communication and evasive maneuvers, including tactical penetration descent and low-level flying over mountainous terrain.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2022
    Date Posted: 12.13.2022 17:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 868217
    VIRIN: 221209-F-WA448-1001
    Filename: DOD_109371539
    Length: 00:09:40
    Location: STEWART AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, NY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 105th Airlift Wing and the 158th Fighter Wing Conduct Air Guard Wing-Level Exercise, by TSgt Daniel Hotter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    The 105th Airlift Wing and the 158th Fighter Wing Conduct Air Guard Wing-Level Exercise

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Stewart Air National Guard Base
    105th Airlift Wing
    137th Airlift Squadron
    NYNG
    DMNA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT