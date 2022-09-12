The 105th Airlift Wing and the 158th Fighter Wing Conduct Air Guard Wing-Level Exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of the 105th Airlift Wing took to the sky in a simulated high-threat environment, Dec. 9, 2022, at Stewart Air National Guard Base, Newburgh, New York. The 105th aircrew worked together to respond to these threats using accurate communication and evasive maneuvers, including tactical penetration descent and low-level flying over mountainous terrain.