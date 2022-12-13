The 105th Airlift Wing and the 158th Fighter Wing Conduct Air Guard Wing-Level Exercise

NEWBURGH, N.Y. -- Members of the 105th Airlift Wing took to the sky in a simulated high-threat environment, Dec. 6-9, 2022, at Stewart Air National Guard Base, Newburgh, New York.



The flight initiated a four-day training, which included a variety of simulations designed to replicate flying through contested airspace. During the exercise, pilots and aircrew of the 105th were able to strengthen their technical and tactical competency for future missions.



“[We] will hone [our] tactics, techniques and procedures to make best use of [our] current force,” said Gen. Mike Minihan, Commander of Air Mobility Command, in his “Command Strategy”. “Victory will be delivered on the shoulders of Mobility Airmen, and victory starts now.”



The exercise was designed to integrate dissimilar assets across multiple units within the Air National Guard. These assets included a C-17 Globemaster from the 105th and multiple F-35A Lightning II flown by pilots from the 158th Fighter Wing, based at Burlington Air National Guard Base, Burlington, Vermont. In the training scenarios, the C-17 crew flew several simulated cargo missions. Meanwhile, the fighters from the 158th were split into two groups, with one group acting as enemy combatants attempting to perform simulated attacks on the cargo plane, while the other group provided air defense for the C-17.



The 105th aircrew worked together to respond to these threats using accurate communication and evasive maneuvers, including tactical penetration descent and low-level flying over mountainous terrain. The final day included the C-17 landing and taxiing to provide a ground exercise for the crew, all while the F-35s defended the cargo plane from the air.



Capt. Jonathan Guagenti, a pilot assigned to the 105th Airlift Wing, acted as aircraft commander during the exercise.



“We are doing an integrated mission sortie with our friends up at the 158th fighter wing, where the scenario is that we are attempting to ingress a field and there are enemy air forces out to prevent us from getting to that field,” said Guagenti. “So their training was on how they were going to protect us while we fly in to get them supplies they would need in a real world situation.”



Maj. Benjamin Buxton, a pilot assigned to the 105th Airlift Wing, explained the thought process behind having multiple units participate in the exercise.



“When we integrate in small exercises like this we are strengthening those relationships with local guard units while learning lessons on employment and survivability for the C-17 in future conflicts,” said Buxton.



The 105th, in conjunction with other local units, has been making a concerted effort to make trainings such as these more realistic. As conveyed in Minihan’s “The Mobility Manifesto”, speed and technology will not win the day, critical thinking and adaptive innovative execution will. The 105th Airlift Wing has developed this training exercise in order to better react to changes and overcome challenges through the teamwork of diverse air platforms across multiple units.



In February of this year, members of the 105th conducted similar training missions with the 174th Attack Wing based out of Hancock Field Air National Guard Base, Syracuse, New York. During these trainings, the 105th’s C-17 crew flew a simulated cargo mission through enemy controlled territory. Meanwhile, a MQ9 Reaper drone from Hancock Field flew overhead, providing fast and accurate reconnaissance so the cargo plane could avoid attacks from notional enemy forces on the ground.



Lt. Col. Emile Sendral, Commander, 105th Operations Support Squadron, highlighted the importance of coordinating this type of training.



“We have been operating in theaters where we own the sky,” explained Sendral. “We are preparing for a future war where that may not be the case. To be successful we will need to be able to coordinate with various units.”



Exercises such as these aim to validate a proof of concept and advance our aircrew’s tactical capabilities. The 105th Airlift Wing plans to continue to push for innovative training initiatives to ensure its Airmen are always ready for the fight.

