Roaming Santa 2022

Roaming Santa is an event put on by Fort Carson MWR to allow families to get into the holiday spirit. Families were able to take photos with Santa and enjoy some cookies and hot cocoa while they waited for their time with Santa.
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2022 10:52
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|867895
|VIRIN:
|221206-A-PL044-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109370241
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
