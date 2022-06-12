Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Roaming Santa 2022

    UNITED STATES

    12.06.2022

    Video by Jordyn McCulley 

    Fort Carson Public Affairs Office

    Roaming Santa is an event put on by Fort Carson MWR to allow families to get into the holiday spirit. Families were able to take photos with Santa and enjoy some cookies and hot cocoa while they waited for their time with Santa.

    Date Taken: 12.06.2022
    Date Posted: 12.13.2022 10:52
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 867895
    VIRIN: 221206-A-PL044-001
    Filename: DOD_109370241
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Roaming Santa 2022, by Jordyn McCulley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    families
    Holidays
    Santa
    IMCOM
    Army
    HQAMC

