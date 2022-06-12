Roaming Santa 2022

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Roaming Santa is an event put on by Fort Carson MWR to allow families to get into the holiday spirit. Families were able to take photos with Santa and enjoy some cookies and hot cocoa while they waited for their time with Santa.