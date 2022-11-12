USS Portland (LPD 27) Artemis I Small Boat Recovery

221211-N-VQ947-1006 PACIFIC OCEAN (Dec. 11, 2022) Navy Divers attached to Navy Expeditionary Combat Command's Explosive Ordnance Disposal Expeditionary Support Unit One recover the NASA Artemis I Orion spacecraft, Dec. 11, 2022. Amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD 27), along with Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Montgomery (LCS 8), is underway in U.S. 3rd Fleet in support of the recovery. The retrieval operation is part of a Department of Defense effort that integrates combatant command service capabilities to determine best practices for safely retrieving spacecraft capable of carrying humans into space.
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2022 20:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|867819
|VIRIN:
|221211-N-VQ947-1006
|Filename:
|DOD_109369318
|Length:
|00:00:24
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
