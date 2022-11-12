Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Portland (LPD 27) Artemis I Small Boat Recovery

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    12.11.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Devin Kates 

    Expeditionary Strike Group Three

    221211-N-VQ947-1006 PACIFIC OCEAN (Dec. 11, 2022) Navy Divers attached to Navy Expeditionary Combat Command's Explosive Ordnance Disposal Expeditionary Support Unit One recover the NASA Artemis I Orion spacecraft, Dec. 11, 2022. Amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD 27), along with Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Montgomery (LCS 8), is underway in U.S. 3rd Fleet in support of the recovery. The retrieval operation is part of a Department of Defense effort that integrates combatant command service capabilities to determine best practices for safely retrieving spacecraft capable of carrying humans into space.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2022
    Date Posted: 12.12.2022 20:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 867819
    VIRIN: 221211-N-VQ947-1006
    Filename: DOD_109369318
    Length: 00:00:24
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Portland (LPD 27) Artemis I Small Boat Recovery, by PO2 Devin Kates, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    United States Navy
    Artemis
    National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)
    Amphibious Transport Dock (LPD)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT