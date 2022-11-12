USS Portland (LPD 27) Artemis I Small Boat Recovery

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



221211-N-VQ947-1006 PACIFIC OCEAN (Dec. 11, 2022) Navy Divers attached to Navy Expeditionary Combat Command's Explosive Ordnance Disposal Expeditionary Support Unit One recover the NASA Artemis I Orion spacecraft, Dec. 11, 2022. Amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD 27), along with Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Montgomery (LCS 8), is underway in U.S. 3rd Fleet in support of the recovery. The retrieval operation is part of a Department of Defense effort that integrates combatant command service capabilities to determine best practices for safely retrieving spacecraft capable of carrying humans into space.