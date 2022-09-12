Ep. 28: The Fighter: Kaylah Gillums

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Raised in a military family, Kaylah Gillums knew she wanted a life as meaningful as the ones her parents led. She chose to attend the United States Naval Academy, where she could pursue her academic goals all with the chance to serve her country upon graduation. Her father instilled in her a love of boxing that she carried to college—all the way to the Academy’s Annual Brigade Boxing Championships. There, she dug deep and found the strength it took to step into the ring and put her determination to the test.



Find out more about Kaylah’s story and life as a Midshipman at https://bit.ly/3HeXSk4.