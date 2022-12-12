U.S. Air Force Col. Kris 'Smirk' Smith, 20th Fighter Wing and Shaw installation commander, challenges his peers to innovate and find new and creative ways to get after the mission at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Dec. 12, 2022. Smith recently established his 'lines of effort' for the installation, which are based on readiness, culture and resiliency. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2022 15:27
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|867781
|VIRIN:
|221212-F-ZB805-0070
|Filename:
|DOD_109368703
|Length:
|00:01:56
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US
This work, 20th Fighter Wing commander intro, by SrA Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
