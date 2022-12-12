20th Fighter Wing commander intro

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Col. Kris 'Smirk' Smith, 20th Fighter Wing and Shaw installation commander, challenges his peers to innovate and find new and creative ways to get after the mission at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Dec. 12, 2022. Smith recently established his 'lines of effort' for the installation, which are based on readiness, culture and resiliency. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)