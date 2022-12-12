Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    20th Fighter Wing commander intro

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Kris 'Smirk' Smith, 20th Fighter Wing and Shaw installation commander, challenges his peers to innovate and find new and creative ways to get after the mission at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Dec. 12, 2022. Smith recently established his 'lines of effort' for the installation, which are based on readiness, culture and resiliency. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)

    Date Taken: 12.12.2022
    Date Posted: 12.12.2022 15:27
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 867781
    VIRIN: 221212-F-ZB805-0070
    Filename: DOD_109368703
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US 

    This work, 20th Fighter Wing commander intro, by SrA Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS

    TAGS

    Shaw AFB
    20FW
    readyaf
    power player

