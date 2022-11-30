AFW2 | PACAF Briefings | Air Force Wounded Warrior Program | AFN Feature

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OKINAWA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    11.30.2022

    Video by Anthony Beauchamp 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    The Air Force Wounded Warrior Program travels to bases worldwide to brief Airmen and Guardians about AFW2 resources. This video documents the testimonies of SrA (ret) Christian Vega and SSgt. Vincent Cavazos.

    AFW2 is a Congressionally-mandated, federally-funded program that provides personalized care, services and advocacy to seriously or very seriously wounded, ill or injured Total Force recovering service members and their Caregivers and families.

    Date Taken: 11.30.2022
    Date Posted: 12.12.2022 11:48
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 867730
    VIRIN: 221130-F-XX948-001
    PIN: 221130
    Filename: DOD_109368185
    Length: 00:20:12
    Location: OKINAWA, OKINAWA, JP 

