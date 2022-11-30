The Air Force Wounded Warrior Program travels to bases worldwide to brief Airmen and Guardians about AFW2 resources. This video documents the testimonies of SrA (ret) Christian Vega and SSgt. Vincent Cavazos.
AFW2 is a Congressionally-mandated, federally-funded program that provides personalized care, services and advocacy to seriously or very seriously wounded, ill or injured Total Force recovering service members and their Caregivers and families.
|Date Taken:
|11.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2022 11:48
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|867730
|VIRIN:
|221130-F-XX948-001
|PIN:
|221130
|Filename:
|DOD_109368185
|Length:
|00:20:12
|Location:
|OKINAWA, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, AFW2 | PACAF Briefings | Air Force Wounded Warrior Program | AFN Feature, by Anthony Beauchamp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
