Operation Christmas Drop Elephant Walk - Broll

Seven C-130 aircraft from the U.S. Air Force, Republic of Korea Air Force, Japan Air Self-Defense Force, Royal Australian Air Force and Royal New Zealand Air Force take part in an elephant walk on conclusion of Operation Christmas Drop 2022, Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 10, 2022. Operation Christmas Drop is the longest-running Department of Defense humanitarian mission that delivers critical aid to island communities throughout the western Pacific while also providing an opportunity for aircrew to hone important skills needed for future operations. (U.S. Air Force video courtesy of SSgt. Jessica Avallone)