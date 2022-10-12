Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Christmas Drop Elephant Walk - Broll

    12.10.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Seven C-130 aircraft from the U.S. Air Force, Republic of Korea Air Force, Japan Air Self-Defense Force, Royal Australian Air Force and Royal New Zealand Air Force take part in an elephant walk on conclusion of Operation Christmas Drop 2022, Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 10, 2022. Operation Christmas Drop is the longest-running Department of Defense humanitarian mission that delivers critical aid to island communities throughout the western Pacific while also providing an opportunity for aircrew to hone important skills needed for future operations. (U.S. Air Force video courtesy of SSgt. Jessica Avallone)

    Date Taken: 12.10.2022
    Date Posted: 12.12.2022 09:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 867704
    VIRIN: 221210-F-KS661-002
    Filename: DOD_109367838
    Length: 00:09:06
    Location: US

    Downloads: 19
    High-Res. Downloads: 19

    This work, Operation Christmas Drop Elephant Walk - Broll, by SSgt Jessica Avallone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Operation Christmas Drop
    partnership
    humanitarian aid
    JASDF
    OCD 2022

