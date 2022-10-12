B-Roll of MCMFE Night Match

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines stationed in Okinawa conduct a night shooting match for the Marine Corps Marksmanship Far East Competition on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 10, 2022. Marines participate in the MCMFE in order to enhance combat marksmanship proficiency through intensive training instructed by the Marines Corps Shooting Team. (U.S. Marines Corps video by Lance Cpl. Martha Linares)