U.S. Marines stationed in Okinawa conduct a night shooting match for the Marine Corps Marksmanship Far East Competition on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 10, 2022. Marines participate in the MCMFE in order to enhance combat marksmanship proficiency through intensive training instructed by the Marines Corps Shooting Team. (U.S. Marines Corps video by Lance Cpl. Martha Linares)
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2022 03:56
|Location:
|CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
This work, B-Roll of MCMFE Night Match, by LCpl Martha Linares, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
