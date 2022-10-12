Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll of MCMFE Night Match

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.10.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Martha Linares 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    U.S. Marines stationed in Okinawa conduct a night shooting match for the Marine Corps Marksmanship Far East Competition on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 10, 2022. Marines participate in the MCMFE in order to enhance combat marksmanship proficiency through intensive training instructed by the Marines Corps Shooting Team. (U.S. Marines Corps video by Lance Cpl. Martha Linares)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.10.2022
    Date Posted: 12.12.2022 03:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 867666
    VIRIN: 221210-M-VR996-1001
    Filename: DOD_109367428
    Length: 00:02:28
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP

    TAGS

    Night Vision
    PEQ-16
    AN/PVS-14 Monocular Night Vision Device
    M16A4 Armalite Rifle
    MCMFE
    White Light Illuminator

