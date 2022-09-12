The 75th Innovation Command, U.S. Army Reserve, wants you to watch the Army Black Knights scuttle the Navy Midshipmen on the gridiron. Game kicks off 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, on CBS. Go Army! Beat Navy!
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2022 09:11
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|867549
|VIRIN:
|221209-A-DB402-995
|Filename:
|DOD_109365833
|Length:
|00:00:26
|Location:
|HOUSTON, TX, US
|Hometown:
|ELLINGTON FIELD, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Go Army! Beat Navy!, by SSG John Carkeet IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT