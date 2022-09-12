Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Go Army! Beat Navy!

    HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. John Carkeet IV 

    75th Innovation Command

    The 75th Innovation Command, U.S. Army Reserve, wants you to watch the Army Black Knights scuttle the Navy Midshipmen on the gridiron. Game kicks off 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, on CBS. Go Army! Beat Navy!

    Date Taken: 12.09.2022
    Date Posted: 12.10.2022 09:11
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 867549
    VIRIN: 221209-A-DB402-995
    Filename: DOD_109365833
    Length: 00:00:26
    Location: HOUSTON, TX, US 
    Hometown: ELLINGTON FIELD, TX, US

    This work, Go Army! Beat Navy!, by SSG John Carkeet IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Sports
    Football
    Naval Academy
    Go Army
    Beat Navy
    West Point

