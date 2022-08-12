Japan Air Self-Defense aircrew from the 401st Tactical Airlift Squadron, Komaki Air Base, Japan, U.S. Air Force Col. Julie Gaulin, Vice Commander, 374th Airlift Wing, and Col. Richard McElhaney, Commander, 36th Contingency Response Group deliver supply bundles to Ngatik and Oroluk Atoll in the western Pacific from the back of a JASDF C-130H Hercules, during Operation Christmas Drop 2022, Dec. 8, 2022. Operation Christmas Drop is the longest running Department of Defense humanitarian mission that delivers critical aid to island communities throughout the western Pacific while also providing an opportunity for aircrew to hone important skills needed for future operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Frank Rohrig)
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2022 16:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|867544
|VIRIN:
|221208-F-EM228-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_109365732
|Length:
|00:04:04
|Location:
|GU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
