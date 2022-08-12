video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Japan Air Self-Defense aircrew from the 401st Tactical Airlift Squadron, Komaki Air Base, Japan, U.S. Air Force Col. Julie Gaulin, Vice Commander, 374th Airlift Wing, and Col. Richard McElhaney, Commander, 36th Contingency Response Group deliver supply bundles to Ngatik and Oroluk Atoll in the western Pacific from the back of a JASDF C-130H Hercules, during Operation Christmas Drop 2022, Dec. 8, 2022. Operation Christmas Drop is the longest running Department of Defense humanitarian mission that delivers critical aid to island communities throughout the western Pacific while also providing an opportunity for aircrew to hone important skills needed for future operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Frank Rohrig)