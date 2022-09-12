Go Navy Beat Army

221209-N-ZQ163-1002 PACIFIC OCEAN (Dec. 9, 2022) U.S. Navy Sailors stand at attention in the fantail aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Third Class Kenneth Lagadi)
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2022 18:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|867505
|VIRIN:
|221209-N-ZQ163-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109365279
|Length:
|00:00:19
|Location:
|WA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
