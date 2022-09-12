Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Go Navy Beat Army

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WA, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2022

    Video by Senior Chief Petty Officer Ryan Tabios 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    221209-N-ZQ163-1002 PACIFIC OCEAN (Dec. 9, 2022) U.S. Navy Sailors stand at attention in the fantail aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Third Class Kenneth Lagadi)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2022
    Date Posted: 12.09.2022 18:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 867505
    VIRIN: 221209-N-ZQ163-1002
    Filename: DOD_109365279
    Length: 00:00:19
    Location: WA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Go Navy Beat Army, by SCPO Ryan Tabios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Nimitz
    Go Navy
    CVN 68
    Beat Army
    AcademyGames2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT