    Welcome to USS Makin Island

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Michael Lieberknecht 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    The Sailors, Marines and unique abilities of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8). The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group is comprised of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and amphibious transport docks USS Anchorage (LPD 23) and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26). (US Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael J. Lieberknecht)

    Date Taken: 07.21.2022
    Date Posted: 12.09.2022 04:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 867368
    VIRIN: 220721-N-AO823-1001
    Filename: DOD_109363610
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Welcome to USS Makin Island, by PO1 Michael Lieberknecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    San Diego
    Makin Island
    LHD 8

