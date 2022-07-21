Welcome to USS Makin Island

The Sailors, Marines and unique abilities of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8). The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group is comprised of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and amphibious transport docks USS Anchorage (LPD 23) and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26). (US Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael J. Lieberknecht)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2022 04:37
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|867368
|VIRIN:
|220721-N-AO823-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109363610
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
