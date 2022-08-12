221208-N-ZQ263-1111 PACIFIC OCEAN (Dec. 8, 2022) Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kenneth Lagadi)
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2022 20:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|867350
|VIRIN:
|221208-N-ZQ263-1111
|Filename:
|DOD_109362916
|Length:
|00:00:17
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Go Navy Beat Army, by PO3 Kenneth Lagadi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT