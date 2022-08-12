Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Go Navy Beat Army

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    12.08.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kenneth Lagadi 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    221208-N-ZQ263-1111 PACIFIC OCEAN (Dec. 8, 2022) Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kenneth Lagadi)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2022
    Date Posted: 12.08.2022 20:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 867350
    VIRIN: 221208-N-ZQ263-1111
    Filename: DOD_109362916
    Length: 00:00:17
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Go Navy Beat Army, by PO3 Kenneth Lagadi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Nimitz
    U.S Navy
    CSG11
    Academy Games 2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT