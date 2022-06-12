Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AMC Visits 191st MXS to Test New Component

    SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Andrew Schumann 

    127th Wing Public Affairs

    The U.S. Air Force Air Mobility Command Test and Evaluation team visited Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan, this week to test a new component on the landing gear of a KC-135 Stratotanker. Selected in part for their maintenance record, and cleanliness of aircraft, The 191st Maintenance Squadron installed the component which which will be tested and evaluated over a period of time.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2022
    Date Posted: 12.08.2022 15:40
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 867288
    VIRIN: 221206-F-JK012-722
    Filename: DOD_109362167
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AMC Visits 191st MXS to Test New Component, by SSgt Andrew Schumann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Air Mobility Command
    Selfridge Air National Guard Base
    United States Air Force
    Michigan National Guard
    127th Wing

