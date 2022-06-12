AMC Visits 191st MXS to Test New Component

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/867288" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The U.S. Air Force Air Mobility Command Test and Evaluation team visited Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan, this week to test a new component on the landing gear of a KC-135 Stratotanker. Selected in part for their maintenance record, and cleanliness of aircraft, The 191st Maintenance Squadron installed the component which which will be tested and evaluated over a period of time.