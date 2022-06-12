AMC Visits 191st MXS to Test New Component

The U.S. Air Force Air Mobility Command Test and Evaluation team visited Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan, this week to test a new component on the landing gear of a KC-135 Stratotanker. Selected in part for their maintenance record, and cleanliness of aircraft, The 191st Maintenance Squadron installed the component which which will be tested and evaluated over a period of time.
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2022 15:40
|Category:
|Package
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, US
