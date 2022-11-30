Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    If You Need Help, Get It

    JACKSONVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES

    11.30.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Akeel Austin 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines and Sailors from 2d Marine Division reflect on their experiences and provide encouragement for using resources and getting support for suicide and mental health issues. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Akeel Austin)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.30.2022
    Date Posted: 12.08.2022 08:52
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 867227
    VIRIN: 221201-M-JE159-1001
    Filename: DOD_109361435
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, NC, US 
    Hometown: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US

    This work, If You Need Help, Get It, by SSgt Akeel Austin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    relationships
    Help
    awareness
    family
    brotherhood
    sisterhood

