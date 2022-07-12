Station Aviation Ordnance hosted their 2nd annual John Finn Run in remembrance of U.S. Navy Chief Aviation Ordnanceman John W. Finn, who was wounded while returning machine gun fire to Japanese planes and received the first medal of honor during World War II, at the aviation ordnance magazines on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Dec. 7, 2022. The 1.5-mile run was held on the 81st anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Taylor DiMartino)
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2022 01:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|867204
|VIRIN:
|221207-N-CL550-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109360927
|Length:
|00:02:50
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MCAS Iwakuni Station Aviation Ordnance 2nd Annual John Finn Run, by PO1 Taylor M DiMartino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
