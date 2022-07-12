MCAS Iwakuni Station Aviation Ordnance 2nd Annual John Finn Run

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/867204" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Station Aviation Ordnance hosted their 2nd annual John Finn Run in remembrance of U.S. Navy Chief Aviation Ordnanceman John W. Finn, who was wounded while returning machine gun fire to Japanese planes and received the first medal of honor during World War II, at the aviation ordnance magazines on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Dec. 7, 2022. The 1.5-mile run was held on the 81st anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Taylor DiMartino)