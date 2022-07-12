Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCAS Iwakuni Station Aviation Ordnance 2nd Annual John Finn Run

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    12.07.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Taylor M DiMartino 

    AFN Iwakuni

    Station Aviation Ordnance hosted their 2nd annual John Finn Run in remembrance of U.S. Navy Chief Aviation Ordnanceman John W. Finn, who was wounded while returning machine gun fire to Japanese planes and received the first medal of honor during World War II, at the aviation ordnance magazines on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Dec. 7, 2022. The 1.5-mile run was held on the 81st anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Taylor DiMartino)

    Date Taken: 12.07.2022
    Date Posted: 12.08.2022 01:51
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCAS Iwakuni Station Aviation Ordnance 2nd Annual John Finn Run, by PO1 Taylor M DiMartino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Pearl Harbor
    MCAS Iwakuni
    Pearl Harbor Day
    WWII
    World War II
    Aviation Ordnance
    John W. Finn

