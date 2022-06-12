Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard medevacs a 72-year-old man 90 miles off the coast of San Diego

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alexander Gray 

    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

    Coast Guard members medevac a 72-year-old man, his spouse and the cruise's nurse from a cruise ship approximately 90 miles south off the San Diego coast, Dec. 6, 2022. The Cruise Ship Crown Princess contacted Coast Guard Sector San Diego Joint Harbor Operations Center watchstanders requesting a medevac for a man experiencing stroke-like symptoms. (U.S. Coast Guard Video)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2022
    Date Posted: 12.07.2022 19:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 867158
    VIRIN: 221206-G-WE178-821
    Filename: DOD_109360354
    Length: 00:03:34
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard medevacs a 72-year-old man 90 miles off the coast of San Diego, by PO3 Alexander Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    san diego
    uscg

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT