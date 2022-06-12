Coast Guard medevacs a 72-year-old man 90 miles off the coast of San Diego

Coast Guard members medevac a 72-year-old man, his spouse and the cruise's nurse from a cruise ship approximately 90 miles south off the San Diego coast, Dec. 6, 2022. The Cruise Ship Crown Princess contacted Coast Guard Sector San Diego Joint Harbor Operations Center watchstanders requesting a medevac for a man experiencing stroke-like symptoms. (U.S. Coast Guard Video)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.07.2022 19:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|867158
|VIRIN:
|221206-G-WE178-821
|Filename:
|DOD_109360354
|Length:
|00:03:34
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
