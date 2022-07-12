Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFGSC honors National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day 2022

    UNITED STATES

    12.07.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Shelby Thurman 

    Air Force Global Strike Command Public Affairs

    ENGAGE | Today we honor and remember the 2,403 fallen and the more than 1,000 wounded service members from the December 7, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor. As a day that still lives in infamy 81 years later, we will never forget their sacrifice and service. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Shelby Thurman)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2022
    Date Posted: 12.07.2022 15:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 867119
    VIRIN: 221207-F-FG097-0002
    Filename: DOD_109359955
    Length: 00:00:20
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFGSC honors National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day 2022, by SrA Shelby Thurman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Pearl Harbor
    8th Air Force
    Air Force Global Strike Command
    AFGSC
    20th Air Force

