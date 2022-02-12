Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JDF MSG Paul Jenkins - WHINSEC, Fort Benning, GA - Holiday

    UNITED STATES

    12.02.2022

    Video by Milton Mariani Rodriguez 

    Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation

    Jamaican Defense Force Partner Nation Instructor at the Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation (WHINSEC) MSG Paul Jenkins sends Holiday greeting. He is from Kingston, Jamaica.

    Date Taken: 12.02.2022
    Date Posted: 12.07.2022 15:38
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 867114
    VIRIN: 221202-D-LM057-701
    Filename: DOD_109359877
    Length: 00:00:22
    Location: US
    Hometown: KINGSTON, JM

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, JDF MSG Paul Jenkins - WHINSEC, Fort Benning, GA - Holiday, by Milton Mariani Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS

    TAGS

    Holiday Season
    USSOUTHCOM
    Jamaican Defense Force

