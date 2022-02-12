Jamaican Defense Force Partner Nation Instructor at the Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation (WHINSEC) MSG Paul Jenkins sends Holiday greeting. He is from Kingston, Jamaica.
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.07.2022 15:38
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|867114
|VIRIN:
|221202-D-LM057-701
|Filename:
|DOD_109359877
|Length:
|00:00:22
|Location:
|US
|Hometown:
|KINGSTON, JM
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, JDF MSG Paul Jenkins - WHINSEC, Fort Benning, GA - Holiday, by Milton Mariani Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT