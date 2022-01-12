Lt. Col. Jonathan Doiron, commanding officer of 3rd Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, speaks with Lt. Col. Patrick Martin, training director for the 23rd Mountain Brigade of the German Army, after an early morning ski session with soldiers from both units in the vicinity of Fort Wainwright. Representatives of the Bundeswehr are visiting Alaska to enhance relationships between the two nations and explore training opportunities in the region. (Video by Eve Baker, Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office)
German Army delegation visit enhances partnerships with Army in Alaska
