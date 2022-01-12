German Army delegation visit enhances partnerships with Army in Alaska

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Lt. Col. Jonathan Doiron, commanding officer of 3rd Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, speaks with Lt. Col. Patrick Martin, training director for the 23rd Mountain Brigade of the German Army, after an early morning ski session with soldiers from both units in the vicinity of Fort Wainwright. Representatives of the Bundeswehr are visiting Alaska to enhance relationships between the two nations and explore training opportunities in the region. (Video by Eve Baker, Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office)