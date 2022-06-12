Sergeant Major's Holiday Fitness Challenge

Command Sgt. Maj. Spencer Nielsen, senior enlisted leader of the Utah National Guard, issued a holiday fitness challenge to all UTNG troops. The challenge runs from Nov. 21, 2022, through Jan. 31, 2023, and all are encouraged to participate. During the challenge period, service members tally points earned using the Holiday Health and Fitness Tracker, then submit before the January deadline for a chance to win various prizes and accolades. Soldiers and Airmen are encouraged to reach out to their first-line leaders for further detail regarding the challenge. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Jordan Hack)
