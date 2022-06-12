Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sergeant Major's Holiday Fitness Challenge

    UNITED STATES

    12.06.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jordan Hack 

    Utah National Guard Public Affairs

    Command Sgt. Maj. Spencer Nielsen, senior enlisted leader of the Utah National Guard, issued a holiday fitness challenge to all UTNG troops. The challenge runs from Nov. 21, 2022, through Jan. 31, 2023, and all are encouraged to participate. During the challenge period, service members tally points earned using the Holiday Health and Fitness Tracker, then submit before the January deadline for a chance to win various prizes and accolades. Soldiers and Airmen are encouraged to reach out to their first-line leaders for further detail regarding the challenge. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Jordan Hack)

    Date Taken: 12.06.2022
    Date Posted: 12.07.2022 12:08
    Category: PSA
    Location: US

    Holidays
    UTNG
    Fitness Challenge

