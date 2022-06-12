2d Marine Regiment Field Exercise 2022: Sniper Range BROLL

U.S. Marines with 2d Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, conduct a sniper range during a regimental field exercise on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Dec. 6, 2022. Marines conducted the FEX to enhance combat capabilities while maintaining operational readiness throughout the regiment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jennifer E. Reyes)
|12.06.2022
|12.07.2022 12:47
|B-Roll
|867069
|120622-M-PK533-2001
|DOD_109359317
|00:03:04
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|3
|3
