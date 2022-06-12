Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2d Marine Regiment Field Exercise 2022: Sniper Range BROLL

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2022

    Video by Cpl. Jennifer E. Reyes 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 2d Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, conduct a sniper range during a regimental field exercise on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Dec. 6, 2022. Marines conducted the FEX to enhance combat capabilities while maintaining operational readiness throughout the regiment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jennifer E. Reyes)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2022
    Date Posted: 12.07.2022 12:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 867069
    VIRIN: 120622-M-PK533-2001
    Filename: DOD_109359317
    Length: 00:03:04
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2d Marine Regiment Field Exercise 2022: Sniper Range BROLL, by Cpl Jennifer E. Reyes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Marines
    exercise
    training
    2d Marines
    REGFEX

