    405th AFSB Shout Out: Go Army! Beat Navy!

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    12.07.2022

    Video by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    The BIG Army-Navy game is this Saturday, Dec. 10, on ESPN. Kickoff is at 3 p.m. EST or 9 p.m. in Central Europe. Team 405th AFSB is ALL ARMY, and this is what they have to say. Go Army! Beat Navy!

    Date Taken: 12.07.2022
    Date Posted: 12.07.2022 03:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 867015
    VIRIN: 221207-A-SM279-993
    Filename: DOD_109358661
    Length: 00:00:22
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 

    This work, 405th AFSB Shout Out: Go Army! Beat Navy!, by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USArmy
    GoArmy
    BeatNavy
    StrongerTogether
    GoArmyBeatNavy
    SupportTheWarrior

