The BIG Army-Navy game is this Saturday, Dec. 10, on ESPN. Kickoff is at 3 p.m. EST or 9 p.m. in Central Europe. Team 405th AFSB is ALL ARMY, and this is what they have to say. Go Army! Beat Navy!
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.07.2022 03:35
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|867015
|VIRIN:
|221207-A-SM279-993
|Filename:
|DOD_109358661
|Length:
|00:00:22
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 405th AFSB Shout Out: Go Army! Beat Navy!, by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
