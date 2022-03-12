Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCAS Iwakuni Holiday Tree Lighting (B-Roll)

    MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    12.03.2022

    Video by Cpl. Gabriel Groseclose-Durand 

    AFN Iwakuni

    Base residents and Japanese locals participated in the holiday tree lighting celebration at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, 3 Dec. 2022. MCAS Iwakuni hosts the holiday tree lighting annually to foster friendship and boost morale during the holiday season. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Gabriel Durand)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.03.2022
    Date Posted: 12.06.2022 22:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 867004
    VIRIN: 221203-M-TU094-001
    Filename: DOD_109358307
    Length: 00:02:27
    Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

    TAGS

    MCAS Iwakuni
    Holiday
    Tree lighting
    Holiday celebration

