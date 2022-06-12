Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hawaii National Guard mobilizes to support Hawaii County during eruption

    HILO, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2022

    Video by Master Sgt. Andrew Jackson 

    State of Hawaii, Department of Defense, Public Affairs Office

    Hawaii Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Kenneth Hara briefs Hawaii National Guard Soldiers who were mobilized to support the count of Hawaiiʻs respond to the Mauna Loa eruption, December 06, 2022, Hilo Hawaii. The TAG also visited the Hawaii County Civil Defense Emergency Operations Center for an update of conditions on the ground. (US Air National Guard Video by Master Sgt. Andrew Lee Jackson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2022
    Date Posted: 12.06.2022 19:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 866993
    VIRIN: 221206-Z-IX631-001
    Filename: DOD_109358194
    Length: 00:01:58
    Location: HILO, HI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hawaii National Guard mobilizes to support Hawaii County during eruption, by MSgt Andrew Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

