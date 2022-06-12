Hawaii National Guard mobilizes to support Hawaii County during eruption

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/866993" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Hawaii Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Kenneth Hara briefs Hawaii National Guard Soldiers who were mobilized to support the count of Hawaiiʻs respond to the Mauna Loa eruption, December 06, 2022, Hilo Hawaii. The TAG also visited the Hawaii County Civil Defense Emergency Operations Center for an update of conditions on the ground. (US Air National Guard Video by Master Sgt. Andrew Lee Jackson)