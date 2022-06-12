Hawaii Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Kenneth Hara briefs Hawaii National Guard Soldiers who were mobilized to support the count of Hawaiiʻs respond to the Mauna Loa eruption, December 06, 2022, Hilo Hawaii. The TAG also visited the Hawaii County Civil Defense Emergency Operations Center for an update of conditions on the ground. (US Air National Guard Video by Master Sgt. Andrew Lee Jackson)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2022 19:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|866993
|VIRIN:
|221206-Z-IX631-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109358194
|Length:
|00:01:58
|Location:
|HILO, HI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Hawaii National Guard mobilizes to support Hawaii County during eruption, by MSgt Andrew Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT