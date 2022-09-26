video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



October is recognized as the National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The 2022 campaign theme is "#Every1KnowsSome1," which highlights how common domestic violence can be. The purpose of the campaign is to bring awareness to the military community's responsibility to support victims, respond to abuse and focus on prevention efforts. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Lennon Dregoiw)