    Domestic Violence Awareness Month

    YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    09.26.2022

    Video by Cpl. Lennon Dregoiw 

    AFN Iwakuni

    October is recognized as the National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The 2022 campaign theme is "#Every1KnowsSome1," which highlights how common domestic violence can be. The purpose of the campaign is to bring awareness to the military community's responsibility to support victims, respond to abuse and focus on prevention efforts. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Lennon Dregoiw)

    Date Taken: 09.26.2022
    Date Posted: 12.06.2022 22:27
    Category: PSA
    Location: YAMAGUCHI, JP

    prevention
    Domestic Violence Awareness
    FAP
    Domestic abuse awareness
    victim support

