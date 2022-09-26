October is recognized as the National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The 2022 campaign theme is "#Every1KnowsSome1," which highlights how common domestic violence can be. The purpose of the campaign is to bring awareness to the military community's responsibility to support victims, respond to abuse and focus on prevention efforts. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Lennon Dregoiw)
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2022 22:27
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|866992
|VIRIN:
|221021-M-AW087-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109358177
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT