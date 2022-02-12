Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Operation Christmas Drop 2022 - Bundle Rigging

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    12.02.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Volunteers and members of the 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron combat mobility flight, rig bundles at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 2, 2022, during Operation Christmas Drop 2022. CMF activities during Operation Christmas Drop provide readiness for future humanitarian and disaster relief missions.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.02.2022
    Date Posted: 12.06.2022 18:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 866984
    VIRIN: 211118-F-KS661-430
    Filename: DOD_109358121
    Length: 00:05:57
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Christmas Drop 2022 - Bundle Rigging, by SSgt Jessica Avallone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Operation Christmas Drop
    alliance
    partnership
    humanitarian aid
    OCD 2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT