Operation Christmas Drop 2022 - Bundle Rigging

Volunteers and members of the 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron combat mobility flight, rig bundles at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 2, 2022, during Operation Christmas Drop 2022. CMF activities during Operation Christmas Drop provide readiness for future humanitarian and disaster relief missions.
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2022 18:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|866984
|VIRIN:
|211118-F-KS661-430
|Filename:
|DOD_109358121
|Length:
|00:05:57
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
