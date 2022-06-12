Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Christmas Drop 22

    GUAM

    12.06.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Frank Rohrig 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Aircrew from the 36th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, Yokota Air Base, Japan, airdrop pallets of donated supplies gathered by private organizations to islands throughout the Federated States of Micronesia and the Republic of Palau during Operation Christmas Drop at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 6 2022. Operation Christmas Drop is the longest running Department of Defense humanitarian mission that delivers critical aid to island communities throughout the western Pacific while also providing an opportunity for aircrew to hone important skills needed for future operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Frank Rohrig)

    Date Taken: 12.06.2022
    Date Posted: 12.07.2022 01:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 866982
    VIRIN: 221206-F-EM228-9001
    Filename: DOD_109358114
    Length: 00:02:30
    Location: GU

