Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    341st Missile Wing DFAC Hennessy Award

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MT, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2022

    Video by Beau Wade 

    341st Missile Wing Public Affairs

    Highlight video of the 341st Missile Wing DFAC Hennessy award submission. December 2, 2022. (U.S. Air Force video by Beau Wade)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.02.2022
    Date Posted: 12.06.2022 13:47
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 866932
    VIRIN: 221202-F-GL494-0001
    Filename: DOD_109357189
    Length: 00:00:26
    Location: MT, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 341st Missile Wing DFAC Hennessy Award, by Beau Wade, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    dfac
    hennessy
    341st missile wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT