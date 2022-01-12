Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wild Weasel of the Week - A1C Bilal Raghe

    JAPAN

    12.01.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. JaoTorey Johnson 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A1C Bilal Raghe is coined and recognized as the Wild Weasel of the Week by Col Michael Richard, 35th Fighter Wing commander, at Misawa Air Base, Japan.

    Date Taken: 12.01.2022
    Date Posted: 12.06.2022 01:38
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 866832
    VIRIN: 221201-F-VZ160-1001
    Filename: DOD_109356013
    Length: 00:00:11
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wild Weasel of the Week - A1C Bilal Raghe, by TSgt JaoTorey Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    Misawa Air Base
    CPTS

