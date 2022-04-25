Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Delta Heavy IV Rocket Stand Up/ NROL-91 B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Rocio Romo 

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    Space Launch Delta 30, Space Systems Command, United Launch Alliance, and the National Reconnaissance Office for a successful farewell to the last Delta IV Heavy to launch from Vandenberg. The rocket took off at Sept. 24, at 3:25 p.m., PDT, from Space Launch Complex-6 on Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. (U.S. Space Force video by Airman 1st Class Rocio Romo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2022
    Date Posted: 10.05.2022 18:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 859825
    VIRIN: 220425-F-TD231-1001
    Filename: DOD_109255155
    Length: 00:17:49
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Delta Heavy IV Rocket Stand Up/ NROL-91 B-Roll, by A1C Rocio Romo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    United Launch Alliance
    Space Systems Command
    NROL-91
    Delta Heavy IV
    Vandenberg NROL-91

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT