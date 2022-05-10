Best Squad Competitors Take On The All American Mile

U.S. Soldiers competing in the Army’s first-ever Best Squad Competition navigate the All American Mile obstacle course on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Oct. 5, 2022. The week-long competition will assess each squad on their technical and tactical proficiency, as well as their ability to work as a disciplined and cohesive team, featuring a multitude of fitness, knowledge and combat-related events. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jacob Moir)
|10.05.2022
Date Posted: 10.05.2022
|B-Roll
|859764
VIRIN: 221005-A-IW462-0001
|1
|DOD_109254600
|00:03:51
|NC, US
|4
|4
