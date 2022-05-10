Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Best Squad Competitors Take On The All American Mile

    NC, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2022

    Video by Sgt. Jacob Moir 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers competing in the Army’s first-ever Best Squad Competition navigate the All American Mile obstacle course on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Oct. 5, 2022. The week-long competition will assess each squad on their technical and tactical proficiency, as well as their ability to work as a disciplined and cohesive team, featuring a multitude of fitness, knowledge and combat-related events. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jacob Moir)

    Location: NC, US

    U.S. Army
    Best Squad Competition
    BestSquad
    ArmyBestSquad
    Army’sBestSquad

