U.S. Army Best Squad Competition Run All-American Mile

U.S. Soldiers competing in the Army’s first-ever Best Squad Competition run the All-American Mile as part of the Army Best Squad Competition on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Oct. 5, 2022. The Army Best Squad Competition tests Soldiers on their individual and collective ability to adapt-to and overcome challenging scenarios and battle-readiness events, evaluating their physical and mental endurance, technical and tactical abilities, and basic warrior skills under stress and extreme fatigue. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Rognie Ortiz Vega)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2022 10:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|859757
|VIRIN:
|221005-A-OQ670-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109254520
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
