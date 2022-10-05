Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Best Squad Competition Run All-American Mile

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2022

    Video by Pfc. Rognie OrtizVega 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers competing in the Army’s first-ever Best Squad Competition run the All-American Mile as part of the Army Best Squad Competition on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Oct. 5, 2022. The Army Best Squad Competition tests Soldiers on their individual and collective ability to adapt-to and overcome challenging scenarios and battle-readiness events, evaluating their physical and mental endurance, technical and tactical abilities, and basic warrior skills under stress and extreme fatigue. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Rognie Ortiz Vega)

    Date Taken: 05.10.2022
    Date Posted: 10.05.2022 10:41
    Category: B-Roll
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Best Squad Competition Run All-American Mile, by PFC Rognie OrtizVega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Army
    Best Squad Competition
    BestSquad
    ArmyBestSquad
    Army’sBestSquad

