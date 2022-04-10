U.S. Army Soldiers competing in the Army’s first-ever Best Squad Competition train across building clearing, treating casualties, and moving tactically on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Oct 4, 2022. The Army Best Squad Competition tested squads’ physical, technical and tactical abilities under stress and fatigue as they completed land navigation, marksmanship, weapons and tactical operations. (U.S. Army video by Spc. James B. Paxson)
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2022 19:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|859683
|VIRIN:
|221004-A-RL679-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109253549
|Length:
|00:00:35
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Army Best Squad Competition 2022, by SPC James Paxson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Best Squad Competition
ArmyBestSquad
