    U.S. Army Best Squad Competition 2022

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2022

    Video by Spc. James Paxson 

    82nd Airborne Division

    U.S. Army Soldiers competing in the Army’s first-ever Best Squad Competition train across building clearing, treating casualties, and moving tactically on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Oct 4, 2022. The Army Best Squad Competition tested squads’ physical, technical and tactical abilities under stress and fatigue as they completed land navigation, marksmanship, weapons and tactical operations. (U.S. Army video by Spc. James B. Paxson)

