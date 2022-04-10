U.S. Army Best Squad Competition 2022

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/859682" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers competing in the Army’s first-ever Best Squad Competition train across building clearing, treating casualties, and moving tactically on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Oct 4, 2022. The Army Best Squad Competition tested squads’ physical, technical and tactical abilities under stress and fatigue as they completed land navigation, marksmanship, weapons and tactical operations. (U.S. Army video by Spc. James B. Paxson)