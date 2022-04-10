video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Army's Digital Garrison mobile app keeps military communities connected with real-time information and continual optimization from three partners: Installation Management Command, Family and MWR, and the Army and Air Force Exchange Service. Connect easily to your home base or browse your next duty station. Download for free in the Apple App and Google Play stores. (U.S. Army video by Jennifer Powell)