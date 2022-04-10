The U.S. Army's Digital Garrison mobile app keeps military communities connected with real-time information and continual optimization from three partners: Installation Management Command, Family and MWR, and the Army and Air Force Exchange Service. Connect easily to your home base or browse your next duty station. Download for free in the Apple App and Google Play stores. (U.S. Army video by Jennifer Powell)
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2022 16:36
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|859647
|VIRIN:
|221004-A-YK576-211
|Filename:
|DOD_109253290
|Length:
|00:02:45
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
