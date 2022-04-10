Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Digital Garrison Mobile App

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    10.04.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Installation Management Command         

    The U.S. Army's Digital Garrison mobile app keeps military communities connected with real-time information and continual optimization from three partners: Installation Management Command, Family and MWR, and the Army and Air Force Exchange Service. Connect easily to your home base or browse your next duty station. Download for free in the Apple App and Google Play stores. (U.S. Army video by Jennifer Powell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2022
    Date Posted: 10.04.2022 16:36
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 859647
    VIRIN: 221004-A-YK576-211
    Filename: DOD_109253290
    Length: 00:02:45
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Digital Garrison Mobile App, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Digital Garrison

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT