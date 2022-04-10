Aircraft from the 1st Special Operation Wing, Hurlbert Field, Florida arrive at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Sept. 27, 2022. Planes, equipment, and Airmen came to Wright-Patt to get out of the way of Hurricane Ian, which was bearing on the west coast of Florida. (U.S. Air Force video by Ryan Law, Austin Smith, SrA Jack Gardner, and Jeff Harris)
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2022 16:50
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|859622
|VIRIN:
|221004-F-ZJ423-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109253012
|Length:
|00:01:54
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st Special Operations Wing Sends Aircraft to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, by SrA Jack Gardner, Jeffery Harris, Ryan Law and Austin Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
