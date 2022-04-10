Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1st Special Operations Wing Sends Aircraft to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Jack Gardner, Jeffery Harris, Ryan Law and Austin Smith

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Aircraft from the 1st Special Operation Wing, Hurlbert Field, Florida arrive at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Sept. 27, 2022. Planes, equipment, and Airmen came to Wright-Patt to get out of the way of Hurricane Ian, which was bearing on the west coast of Florida. (U.S. Air Force video by Ryan Law, Austin Smith, SrA Jack Gardner, and Jeff Harris)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2022
    Date Posted: 10.04.2022 16:50
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 859622
    VIRIN: 221004-F-ZJ423-1001
    Filename: DOD_109253012
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Special Operations Wing Sends Aircraft to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, by SrA Jack Gardner, Jeffery Harris, Ryan Law and Austin Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hurricane
    Air Force
    PAX
    Evacutaion
    AC-130J
    Ian

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT