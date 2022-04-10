1st Special Operations Wing Sends Aircraft to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Aircraft from the 1st Special Operation Wing, Hurlbert Field, Florida arrive at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Sept. 27, 2022. Planes, equipment, and Airmen came to Wright-Patt to get out of the way of Hurricane Ian, which was bearing on the west coast of Florida. (U.S. Air Force video by Ryan Law, Austin Smith, SrA Jack Gardner, and Jeff Harris)