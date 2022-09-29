Members of the Fort Loudoun Yacht Club, Tellico Village New Villagers, and Christian Academy of Knoxville homeschoolers navigated Fort Loudoun Lock Sept. 29, 2022. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District staff explained to each group during their visit that the lock makes it possible for boaters to go upstream and downstream through the dam. The lock is located at Tennessee River mile 602.3 in Lenoir City, Tennessee. The Nashville District operates and maintains the navigation lock at the Tennessee Valley Authority project. Primary commodities that move through Fort Loudoun Lock are liquid asphalt, scrap metal, sand, and salt. About 400,000 to 500,000 tons of bulk commodities move through the lock each year. As many as 1,500 recreational vessels also utilize the lock annually. (USACE Video by Lee Roberts) #Waterways #Navigation #USACE #NashvilleCorps
|09.29.2022
|10.04.2022 10:57
|Package
|859578
|220929-A-EO110-1025
|DOD_109252518
|00:03:37
|LENOIR CITY, TN, US
|1
|1
Groups navigate Fort Loudoun Lock to learn locking process
