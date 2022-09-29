Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Groups navigate Fort Loudoun Lock

    LENOIR CITY, TN, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2022

    Video by Leon Roberts 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    Members of the Fort Loudoun Yacht Club, Tellico Village New Villagers, and Christian Academy of Knoxville homeschoolers navigated Fort Loudoun Lock Sept. 29, 2022. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District staff explained to each group during their visit that the lock makes it possible for boaters to go upstream and downstream through the dam. The lock is located at Tennessee River mile 602.3 in Lenoir City, Tennessee. The Nashville District operates and maintains the navigation lock at the Tennessee Valley Authority project. Primary commodities that move through Fort Loudoun Lock are liquid asphalt, scrap metal, sand, and salt. About 400,000 to 500,000 tons of bulk commodities move through the lock each year. As many as 1,500 recreational vessels also utilize the lock annually. (USACE Video by Lee Roberts) #Waterways #Navigation #USACE #NashvilleCorps

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2022
    Date Posted: 10.04.2022 10:57
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 859578
    VIRIN: 220929-A-EO110-1025
    Filename: DOD_109252518
    Length: 00:03:37
    Location: LENOIR CITY, TN, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Groups navigate Fort Loudoun Lock, by Leon Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Waterways
    Navigation
    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Tennessee River
    Fort Loudoun Lock

