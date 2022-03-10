U.S. Army Best Squad Competition Sling Load Vertical

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers of the Army's first-ever Best Squad Competition conduct sling load operations on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Oct. 3, 2022. The Army Best Squad Competition tests Soldiers on their individual and collective ability to adapt to and overcome challenging scenarios and battle-readiness events, evaluating their physical endurance, technical skills, and tactical abilities under stress and extreme fatigue. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Vincent Levelev)