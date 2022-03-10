RC-East Best Warrior Competition 2022

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Four noncommissioned officers and three junior enlisted Soldiers competed for the title of Best Warrior during the Kosovo Force, Regional Command East Best Warrior Competition at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, Sept. 29 to Oct. 1, 2022. Soldiers competed in various events including the Army Combat Fitness Test, IED identification and reporting, road march, Army Warrior Tasks, and weapons qualifications to name a few.



After the three-day competition, the winners were Spc. John W. Walter from the 547th Medical Company (Area Support) and Staff Sgt. Chestin D. Watson from Delta Company, 1st Battalion, 149th Infantry Regiment.