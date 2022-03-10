Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RC-East Best Warrior Competition 2022

    CAMP BONDSTEEL, KOSOVO

    10.03.2022

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Warren Wright 

    KFOR Regional Command East

    Four noncommissioned officers and three junior enlisted Soldiers competed for the title of Best Warrior during the Kosovo Force, Regional Command East Best Warrior Competition at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, Sept. 29 to Oct. 1, 2022. Soldiers competed in various events including the Army Combat Fitness Test, IED identification and reporting, road march, Army Warrior Tasks, and weapons qualifications to name a few.

    After the three-day competition, the winners were Spc. John W. Walter from the 547th Medical Company (Area Support) and Staff Sgt. Chestin D. Watson from Delta Company, 1st Battalion, 149th Infantry Regiment.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2022
    Date Posted: 10.04.2022 07:55
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 859556
    VIRIN: 221003-A-HG995-063
    Filename: DOD_109251992
    Length: 00:03:07
    Location: CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ 

    TAGS

    NATO
    KFOR
    EUCOM
    BestWarrior
    StrongerTogether
    USArmyEURAF

