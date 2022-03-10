Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nimitz Comptuex 2022

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    10.03.2022

    Courtesy Video

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    221003-N-BI507-1001 PACIFIC OCEAN (Oct. 03, 2022) The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) conducts flight operations. Nimitz Carrier Strike Group is underway preparing for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Carson Croom)

    Date Taken: 10.03.2022
    Date Posted: 10.04.2022 00:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 859528
    VIRIN: 221003-N-BI507-1001
    Filename: DOD_109251585
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nimitz Comptuex 2022, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Nimitz
    COMPTUEX
    Flight Deck
    Broll
    2022

