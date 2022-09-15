Vandenberg's POW/MIA 2022 Remembrance Event

Leadership and members of Vandenberg hosted the 2022 POW-MIA memorial and 24-hour run/walk at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Sept. 15 and 16, 2022. The event honors prisoners of war and those still missing in action by having the POW/MIA flag in constant motion for 24 hours, as well as reading out the names of those who we will never forget made such a sacrifice serving our country. (U.S. Space Force video by Airman 1st Class Rocio Romo, Airman 1st Class Ryan Quijas, Senior Airman Daniel Sanchez)
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2022 13:01
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|859444
|VIRIN:
|220916-F-TD231-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109250413
|Length:
|00:02:03
|Location:
|VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
