Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Vandenberg's POW/MIA 2022 Remembrance Event

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Rocio Romo 

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    Leadership and members of Vandenberg hosted the 2022 POW-MIA memorial and 24-hour run/walk at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Sept. 15 and 16, 2022. The event honors prisoners of war and those still missing in action by having the POW/MIA flag in constant motion for 24 hours, as well as reading out the names of those who we will never forget made such a sacrifice serving our country. (U.S. Space Force video by Airman 1st Class Rocio Romo, Airman 1st Class Ryan Quijas, Senior Airman Daniel Sanchez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2022
    Date Posted: 10.03.2022 13:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 859444
    VIRIN: 220916-F-TD231-1001
    Filename: DOD_109250413
    Length: 00:02:03
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vandenberg's POW/MIA 2022 Remembrance Event, by A1C Rocio Romo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    POW MIA
    POW MIA Memorial
    POW MIA Run
    Vandenberg POW MIA
    POW MIA walk

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT