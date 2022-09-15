Vandenberg's POW/MIA 2022 Remembrance Event

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Leadership and members of Vandenberg hosted the 2022 POW-MIA memorial and 24-hour run/walk at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Sept. 15 and 16, 2022. The event honors prisoners of war and those still missing in action by having the POW/MIA flag in constant motion for 24 hours, as well as reading out the names of those who we will never forget made such a sacrifice serving our country. (U.S. Space Force video by Airman 1st Class Rocio Romo, Airman 1st Class Ryan Quijas, Senior Airman Daniel Sanchez)