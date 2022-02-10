Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Squad Best Competition 2022

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2022

    Video by Spc. James Paxson 

    82nd Airborne Division

    U.S Army Sgt. Collin Roberts of Squad 11, representing the U.S. Army Materiel Command, practices movement under direct fire during the Army’s first-ever Best Squad Competition on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Oct 2, 2022. The “Squad” extends beyond a traditional infantry squad to any small-unit group of Soldiers, connected by a squad leader, who has the most direct impact on their lives. Soldiers never fight alone, the unbreakable bonds forged through shared hardship and unending support for one another are the hallmark of our most successful small units.(U.S. Army video by Spc. James B. Paxson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2022
    Date Posted: 10.02.2022 22:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 859371
    VIRIN: 221002-A-RL679-1001
    Filename: DOD_109249255
    Length: 00:00:26
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Squad Best Competition 2022, by SPC James Paxson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

