Army Squad Best Competition 2022

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/859371" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S Army Sgt. Collin Roberts of Squad 11, representing the U.S. Army Materiel Command, practices movement under direct fire during the Army’s first-ever Best Squad Competition on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Oct 2, 2022. The “Squad” extends beyond a traditional infantry squad to any small-unit group of Soldiers, connected by a squad leader, who has the most direct impact on their lives. Soldiers never fight alone, the unbreakable bonds forged through shared hardship and unending support for one another are the hallmark of our most successful small units.(U.S. Army video by Spc. James B. Paxson)