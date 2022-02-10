U.S Army Sgt. Collin Roberts of Squad 11, representing the U.S. Army Materiel Command, practices movement under direct fire during the Army’s first-ever Best Squad Competition on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Oct 2, 2022. The “Squad” extends beyond a traditional infantry squad to any small-unit group of Soldiers, connected by a squad leader, who has the most direct impact on their lives. Soldiers never fight alone, the unbreakable bonds forged through shared hardship and unending support for one another are the hallmark of our most successful small units.(U.S. Army video by Spc. James B. Paxson)
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2022 22:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|859371
|VIRIN:
|221002-A-RL679-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109249255
|Length:
|00:00:26
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Squad Best Competition 2022, by SPC James Paxson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Army
Best Squad Competition
LEAVE A COMMENT