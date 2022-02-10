U.S Army Spc. Ethan A. Lee of Squad 8, representing the U.S. Army Cyber Command, trains on use and wear of mission-oriented protective posture equipment during the Army’s first-ever Best Squad Competition on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Oct 2, 2022. The Army Best Squad Competition tests Soldiers on their individual and collective ability to adapt-to and overcome challenging scenarios and battle-readiness events, evaluating their physical and mental endurance, technical and tactical abilities, and basic warrior skills under stress and extreme fatigue.(U.S. Army video by Spc. James B. Paxson)
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2022 22:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|859369
|VIRIN:
|221002-A-RL679-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_109249253
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Squad Best Competition 2022, by SPC James Paxson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Army
Best Squad Competition
