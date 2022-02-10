Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Squad Best Competition 2022

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2022

    Video by Spc. James Paxson 

    82nd Airborne Division

    U.S Army Spc. Ethan A. Lee of Squad 8, representing the U.S. Army Cyber Command, trains on use and wear of mission-oriented protective posture equipment during the Army’s first-ever Best Squad Competition on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Oct 2, 2022. The Army Best Squad Competition tests Soldiers on their individual and collective ability to adapt-to and overcome challenging scenarios and battle-readiness events, evaluating their physical and mental endurance, technical and tactical abilities, and basic warrior skills under stress and extreme fatigue.(U.S. Army video by Spc. James B. Paxson)

    Date Taken: 10.02.2022
    Date Posted: 10.02.2022 22:42
    Category: B-Roll
    This work, Army Squad Best Competition 2022, by SPC James Paxson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

