Army Squad Best Competition 2022

U.S Army Spc. Ethan A. Lee of Squad 8, representing the U.S. Army Cyber Command, trains on use and wear of mission-oriented protective posture equipment during the Army’s first-ever Best Squad Competition on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Oct 2, 2022. The Army Best Squad Competition tests Soldiers on their individual and collective ability to adapt-to and overcome challenging scenarios and battle-readiness events, evaluating their physical and mental endurance, technical and tactical abilities, and basic warrior skills under stress and extreme fatigue.(U.S. Army video by Spc. James B. Paxson)