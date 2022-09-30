194th Engineer Brigade Convoy Through Alabama

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A b-roll package of Soldiers from the 194th Engineer Brigade, Tennessee Army National Guard, arriving, refueling, staging, and exiting sites at Fort McClellan, Alabama, and the Alabama National Guard Joint Force Headquarters compound in Montgomery, September 30, 2022. The brigade was activated to assist Florida with response to Hurricane Ian, but returned home after the storm's damage was lighter than predicted. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Jeremy Dunkle, Staff Sgt. William Frye, Sgt. Arthur Jones, and Spc. Cody Muzio)