194th Engineer Brigade Convoy Through Alabama

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2022

    Video by Spc. Cody Muzio 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Alabama National Guard

    A b-roll package of Soldiers from the 194th Engineer Brigade, Tennessee Army National Guard, arriving, refueling, staging, and exiting sites at Fort McClellan, Alabama, and the Alabama National Guard Joint Force Headquarters compound in Montgomery, September 30, 2022. The brigade was activated to assist Florida with response to Hurricane Ian, but returned home after the storm's damage was lighter than predicted. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Jeremy Dunkle, Staff Sgt. William Frye, Sgt. Arthur Jones, and Spc. Cody Muzio)

    Date Taken: 09.30.2022
    Date Posted: 09.30.2022 16:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 859247
    VIRIN: 220930-A-CQ241-580
    Filename: DOD_109247212
    Length: 00:09:47
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 

    Tennessee National Guard
    Alabama National Guard
    Ian
    Hurricane Ian
    194th Engineer

