A b-roll package of Soldiers from the 194th Engineer Brigade, Tennessee Army National Guard, arriving, refueling, staging, and exiting sites at Fort McClellan, Alabama, and the Alabama National Guard Joint Force Headquarters compound in Montgomery, September 30, 2022. The brigade was activated to assist Florida with response to Hurricane Ian, but returned home after the storm's damage was lighter than predicted. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Jeremy Dunkle, Staff Sgt. William Frye, Sgt. Arthur Jones, and Spc. Cody Muzio)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2022 16:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|859247
|VIRIN:
|220930-A-CQ241-580
|Filename:
|DOD_109247212
|Length:
|00:09:47
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 194th Engineer Brigade Convoy Through Alabama, by SPC Cody Muzio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT