This week, aircraft from Naval Air Station Jacksonville, and the South Carolina Air National Guard, arrived at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan, ahead of Hurricane Ian. Because of the vast aircraft parking ramp space available at Selfridge, the base is a prime location for assisting in aircraft evacuation efforts.
|09.30.2022
|09.30.2022 11:24
|Package
|859195
|220930-F-JK012-826
|DOD_109246321
|00:00:59
|SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, US
|1
|1
This work, Selfridge ANGB Assists with Hurricane Ian Aircraft Evacuations, by SSgt Andrew Schumann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
