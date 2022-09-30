Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Selfridge ANGB Assists with Hurricane Ian Aircraft Evacuations

    SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Andrew Schumann 

    127th Wing Public Affairs

    This week, aircraft from Naval Air Station Jacksonville, and the South Carolina Air National Guard, arrived at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan, ahead of Hurricane Ian. Because of the vast aircraft parking ramp space available at Selfridge, the base is a prime location for assisting in aircraft evacuation efforts.

    Date Taken: 09.30.2022
    Date Posted: 09.30.2022 11:24
    Location: SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Selfridge ANGB Assists with Hurricane Ian Aircraft Evacuations, by SSgt Andrew Schumann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Selfridge Air National Guard Base
    United States Air Force
    Michigan National Guard
    127th Wing
    weeklyvideos
    Hurricane Ian
    HurricaneIan22

