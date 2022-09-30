Selfridge ANGB Assists with Hurricane Ian Aircraft Evacuations

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/859195" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This week, aircraft from Naval Air Station Jacksonville, and the South Carolina Air National Guard, arrived at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan, ahead of Hurricane Ian. Because of the vast aircraft parking ramp space available at Selfridge, the base is a prime location for assisting in aircraft evacuation efforts.