Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wright-Patt Supports 1st Special Operations Wing Aircraft

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2022

    Video by Austin Smith 

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    AC-130s from the 1st Special Operation Wing, Hurlbert Field, Florida, taxi and takeoff at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Sept. 29, 2022. Planes, equipment, and Airmen came to Wright-Patt to get out of the way of Hurricane Ian, which was bearing on the west coast of Florida. (U.S. Air Force video by Austin Smith)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2022
    Date Posted: 09.30.2022 08:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 859146
    VIRIN: 220929-F-VE661-1001
    Filename: DOD_109245966
    Length: 00:02:12
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wright-Patt Supports 1st Special Operations Wing Aircraft, by Austin Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    C-17
    USAF
    WPAFB
    Wright-Patt
    weeklyvideos
    Hurricane Ian
    HurricaneIan22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT