AC-130s from the 1st Special Operation Wing, Hurlbert Field, Florida, taxi and takeoff at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Sept. 29, 2022. Planes, equipment, and Airmen came to Wright-Patt to get out of the way of Hurricane Ian, which was bearing on the west coast of Florida. (U.S. Air Force video by Austin Smith)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2022 08:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|859146
|VIRIN:
|220929-F-VE661-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109245966
|Length:
|00:02:12
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Wright-Patt Supports 1st Special Operations Wing Aircraft, by Austin Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT