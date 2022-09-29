Wright-Patt Supports 1st Special Operations Wing Aircraft

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



AC-130s from the 1st Special Operation Wing, Hurlbert Field, Florida, taxi and takeoff at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Sept. 29, 2022. Planes, equipment, and Airmen came to Wright-Patt to get out of the way of Hurricane Ian, which was bearing on the west coast of Florida. (U.S. Air Force video by Austin Smith)