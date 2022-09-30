Best Squad Competition Essay

U.S. Army Soldiers competing in the Army Best Squad Competition take an essay assessment on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Sept. 30, 2022. The Army Best Squad Competition tested squads’ physical, technical and tactical abilities under stress and fatigue as they completed land navigation, marksmanship, weapons and tactical operations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Rognie Ortiz Vega)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2022 11:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|859145
|VIRIN:
|220930-A-OQ670-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109245964
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
