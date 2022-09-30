Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Best Squad Competition Essay

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2022

    Video by Pfc. Rognie OrtizVega 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Soldiers competing in the Army Best Squad Competition take an essay assessment on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Sept. 30, 2022. The Army Best Squad Competition tested squads’ physical, technical and tactical abilities under stress and fatigue as they completed land navigation, marksmanship, weapons and tactical operations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Rognie Ortiz Vega)

